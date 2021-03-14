Livenodes (LNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027426 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001565 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

