Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 24.1% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $1.54 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,489,279 coins and its circulating supply is 21,489,267 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

