LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 40.7% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $4,913.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00063958 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

