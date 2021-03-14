Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

