Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 207.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,316,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,500,000 after purchasing an additional 333,641 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 246,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

