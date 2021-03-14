Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $10.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $157.63. The company has a market capitalization of $476.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

