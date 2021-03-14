Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

CRM opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

