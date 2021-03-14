Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $451.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

