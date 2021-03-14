Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $15.21 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $233.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $234.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.