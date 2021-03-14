Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.