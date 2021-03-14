Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 71,600 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 81,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

