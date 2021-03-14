Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $68,444,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $312.56 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

