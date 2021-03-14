Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.20 or 0.03120525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00365052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.00937641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00389969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.97 or 0.00331953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00240690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021562 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

