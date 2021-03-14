Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $676.95 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $676.95 million and approximately $44.45 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,503,218 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

