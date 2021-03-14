Loopring Price Hits $0.55 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Loopring has a market cap of $666.48 million and approximately $67.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,501,500 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.