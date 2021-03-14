LTO Network Trading Up 6.9% This Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $141.04 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,231 coins and its circulating supply is 274,526,802 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

