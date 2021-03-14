Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the February 11th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,430,043. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

