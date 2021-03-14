Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.
Macmahon Company Profile
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.