Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

