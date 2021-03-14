Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Head to Head Analysis

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HUYA and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 4.78 $67.25 million $0.29 90.86 Magnite $156.41 million 36.36 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -133.00

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 4 6 0 2.45 Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.61%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.39%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

HUYA beats Magnite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

