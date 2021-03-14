Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 117,656 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

