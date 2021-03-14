Main Street Research LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 376,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $10,151,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

