Main Street Research LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.