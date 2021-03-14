Maincoin (MNC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $9,543.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.61 or 0.00643858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034932 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

