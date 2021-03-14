MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.37% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 688,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

