MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of MakeMyTrip worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after buying an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after buying an additional 562,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,707,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.