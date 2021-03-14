MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.57 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $151.56 million and approximately $65.12 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00443755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00061408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00508430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,065,197 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

