Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in February

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the February 11th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MAPIF remained flat at $$1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

