Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.