MarketPeak (PEAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

