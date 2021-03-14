MASQ Price Hits $0.27 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $12,151.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00446631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00061273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00511493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011566 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,455 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

