Master Contract Token Trading Up 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $607,184.34 and approximately $76,445.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.85 or 0.03120838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

