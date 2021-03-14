Matryx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,212.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Matryx has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matryx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $50,212.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.00649248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

