Maverick Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $255,649.98 and approximately $17.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.