Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

MAXR opened at $46.59 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

