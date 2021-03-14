Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $641.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.