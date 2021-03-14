Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $641.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

