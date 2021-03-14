McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.