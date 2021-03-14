mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MCLDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.
About mCloud Technologies
Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.