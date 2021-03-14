Mdex Market Cap Hits $281.04 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00006138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $281.04 million and $208.05 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

