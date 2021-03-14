MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MDJH stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,366. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of MDJM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

