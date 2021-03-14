Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,753,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,649,531. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

