MedicCoin Achieves Market Cap of $117,727.29 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $117,727.29 and $221.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00052033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

