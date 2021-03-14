MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of MEDNAX worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD opened at $28.34 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.