Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 524,902 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 524,902 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

