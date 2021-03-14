MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $463.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $734,233.33 and approximately $463.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00512117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011260 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars.

