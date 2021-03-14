Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00365052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,635 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

