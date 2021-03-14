Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Meggitt has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

