Meme (MEME) Price Tops $3,038.43 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Meme has a market capitalization of $85.08 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $3,038.43 or 0.05068880 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00395318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00031625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.