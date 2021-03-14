Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

