Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,274 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.