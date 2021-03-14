Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $214.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average is $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.